Cheers to freshly calved Gin and Tonic, the Ayrshire senior champion female

When Sorella Gin and Tonic was sashed not many people would have realised she had given birth just 10 days ago.
The last-minute to decision to take her paid off for Patrick Buckley and April Browne of Camden when she was awarded Ayrshire Senior female Champion at Sydney Royal.
The five-year-old cow comes from winning genetics sired by Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette (USA), who was recognised for six consecutive years as the premier Ayrshire Sire at the World Dairy Expo.
"It's a really proud moment," an emotional Mr Buckley said.
"She is only 10 days fresh and we weren't sure whether we would bring her but she put it on today and turned out well.
"It's actually our first major champion here, we've got reserve a few times since we have been showing at Sydney since 1998 but couldn't quite get the next step.
"We've had a few years off showing due to COVID-19 so to come back to Sydney with a team of cows and snag a broad ribbon is quite humbling.
"I teared up when she won her class."
Mr Buckley said he bought her mother Woodburn Park Ginny from a friend and she was reserve champion cow in 2015 and 2016.
He flushed the mother and got 17 embryos by the Burdette bull including Gin and Tonic who was sold to handler Emma Ludington.
"An opportunity came up to buy her back and she has been at our place for 18 months," he said.
"I buy a lot of cows and to breed a winner is a lot more sweeter."
Gin and Tonic birthed a big heifer calf he plans to bring back next year.
Mr Buckley said it had been a tough couple of weeks leading up to the show as his herd had suffered with three day sickness.
"I was fortunate she didn't get it in the lead up to the show," he said.
"It's been ordinary as we have been hammered."
Mr Buckley said of his 250 milking herd, about 100 had gone down with three day sickness and he had even lost some.
"I thought we had gone past it but since we have been at the show there have been a few more go down with it," he said.
"So with the stress of that on farm and trying to get ready for this and cows calving, it's moments like this you have to savour.
"It's hard not to get emotional."
Judge Jake Matthews, Yarragon Victoria, said the winning female had a good future ahead of her, adding that she had overall balance, openness and good four udder attachment as well as height, width and area of udder.
"I'm glad he (Patrick) bought her, as she is only 10 days fresh, she has done really well, it's a credit to him," Mr Matthews said.
Reserve Senior Champion female went to Auchen Road T-Burd Sukey exhibited by Jessica Eagles.
Honourable mention was Spring Blossom Jumper Daisey, exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter.
Best senior udder: Sorella Gin and Tonic exhibited by Patrick Buckley and April Browne.
Best intermediate udder and intermediate champion female was Liddel P Viking Rose, exhibited by the Cole family.
Reserve intermediate champion female was Cherokee Hayleys Raven exhibited by Jessica Eagles
Honourable mention was Mayfield Farmers Predator Butter 2, exhibited by Paul and Vicki Timbs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.