Late Guernsey entry takes out breed's top gong

A last-minute entry due to three day sickness has taken out two of the major Guernsey titles at Sydney Royal on Tuesday.
Glencrest Judgement Valmay won Guernsey senior female champion and best senior udder having only been prepared on Sunday after the original entry came down with three day sickness.
'She was a last minute entry, we knew she was pretty good but it's amazing in the sense that we had very limited preparation put in her," Daniel Clarke, Hunter Valley said.
Glencrest Judgement Valmay, sired by Springhill Judgement USA and out of Glencrest Challenge Valmay, was bred by Warren Gibson, Glencrest Queensland.
Mr Clarke, who exhibited the winning entry with Andrew and Abby Crawford, Nowra, said she was shown as a young cow in 2019 and won Gympie Show.
"People told us about her after she was shown at Dairy Week," he said.
Mr Clarke said her mother Glencrest Challenge Valmay earned an honourable mention for the breed in 2018 at Sydney Royal.
The Clarke/Crawford partnership also won best intermediate udder and intermediate champion female with was Kookaburra Dingo Alley, sired by Kookaburra Activate Dingo out of Glencrest Miss Valerie.
"We bought our intermediate's mother Exquisite Yogi Alley at a dispersal sale in Queensland and this was her only calf," Mr Clarke said.
Guernsey judge Brian Leslie said the supreme female was a tremendous cow with "all the capacity you ever want to see in a cow".
But he said intermediate champion was also an outstanding young cow that if there was a grand champion of breed she would have been awarded the title.
'She is pretty much ass good as a young Guernsey cow you can find, so much scale and width with tremendous dairyness," Mr Leslie said..
Reserve Senior Champion female went to Meadow View Kling Tash exhibited by Brian and Murray Russell.
Honourable mention was Golden Ray Aliviah, exhibited by Julie and Michael Moore.
Reserve intermediate champion female was Alembry Jaguar Tinkabell, exhibited by Alembry Guernseys.
Honourable mention was Meadow View Kling Jillah exhibited by Brian and Murray Russell.
