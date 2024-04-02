The Land
Late Guernsey entry takes out breed's top gong

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
April 2 2024 - 7:30pm
Daniel Clarke with Glencrest Judgement Valmay who won Guernsey senior female champion and best senior udder, also pictured with judge Brian Leslie (right) and Kevin Everett. Pictures by Samantha Townsend
A last-minute entry due to three day sickness has taken out two of the major Guernsey titles at Sydney Royal on Tuesday.

