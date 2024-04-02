Royally bred Jersey claims top gong

A cow with royal lineage won senior champion Jersey female at Sydney Royal on Tuesday.
Jamber Colton Veronica was exhibited by Robert and Ashley Wilson, Jamber Jerseys, Jamberoo, and Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Cherrylock Jerseys, Tallygaroopna, Victoria.
"This cow has a really good pedigree; her grand dam is the queen of the Jersey breed, Veronica," Mr Wilson said.
"She is coming off her win at International Dairy Week this year, where she was grand champion Jersey, and a win in her class here last year.
"So we brought her up to Sydney, and she's done it again."
Judge Lisa McKay, Irrewillipe, Vic, said Jamber Colton Veronica was impressed by Jamber Colton Veronica's "extreme traits".
"This cow is very extreme in her traits, and that's what it really came down to," she said.
"She has extreme body depth, openness of rib, and width of rear udder."
Reserve senior champion female was Rivendell Gentry Cleo, exhibited by CC and J Cochrane and Rocky Allen, Nowra.
The cow is by Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry and out of Rivendell Colton Cleo.
Honourable mention went to Q-Bee Oliver Gin P, exhibited by Rebekah Love and Andrew McRae, Newry, Vic, who also took out best senior udder.
Q-Bee Oliver Gin P is by Dutch Hollow Oliver P and out of Philmar FC Griffens Gotya.
Rivendell Gentry Toffee, exhibited by Declan Patten, Diane Borba and TR Investments, Traralgon East, Vic, took out intermediate champion female.
The 3.5-year-old cow, by Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry and out of Rivendell Velocity Toffee Pop, also won best intermediate udder.
The partnership, which includes four owners from three countries - Australia, Ireland and the US - purchased the cow privately at the 2023 Sydney Royal.
"She has gone on to win her class at IDW; it's incredible, and we are very excited to be part of the cow," Mr Patten said.
"We are absolutely elated.
"The part I enjoy the most is doing it with partners and friends; sharing those memories is the best part."
Rivendell Gentry Toffee has produced 37 embryos from three collections so far.
"The future of her progeny looks pretty bright,"
Mrs McKay said it was a tough class to judge.
"You have to admire her for her openness of rib and width of her udder," Mrs McKay said.
"The form she is in is a credit to the exhibitors, and she's a young cow I appreciate."
Reserve intermediate champion female was Shirlinn Topsy Rumour.
Exhibited by the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale, the cow is by MVF Axis Topsy 2146 and out of Shirlinn Apple Rumour.
Honourable mention went to Brunchilli Joyride Eileen, exhibited by Riverlane Dairy, Numbaa.
Brunchilli Joyride Eileen is by River Valley Joyride out of Brunchilli Hiredgun Eileen.
