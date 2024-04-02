Holstein sashed Sydney interbreed supreme

A five-year-old Holstein cow on her third lactation caught the eye of judges at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show to be sashed supreme interbreed champion on Tuesday.
Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap by Stantons High Octane-ET from Byrne Lea Sid Buttersnap, exhibited by the Wishart family, Rowlands Park at Mead, Vic.
No stranger to the podium, the cow won reserve senior champion Holstein and best senior udder at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show. In the same year she was also a reserve intermediate championship winner at International Dairy Week.
"She is a no-fuss cow," said her handler Kaitlyn Wishart. "She's easy to manage because she wants to perform."
Intermediate dairy interbreed champion at this year's Sydney Royal went to the Jersey, Rivendell Gentry Toffee, exhibited by Declan Patten, Diane Borba, TR Investments from Traralgon East, Vic, and Irish investor John Tarpey who bought into the syndicate three weeks ago.
By Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry and out of Rivendell Velocity Toffee Pop, Rivendell Gentry Toffee has produced 37 embryos from three collections so far. She won her class at International Dairy Week in 2023 and again this year but partner Mr Patten said the Sydney win was her greatest achievement.
Champion Interbreed junior female was also a Jersey, Impression Victor Olive, exhibited by Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Impression Jerseys and Holsteins, at Newry, Victoria.
The 14-month-old heifer was sired by Minstonette Victor from Pasadena Tower Olive.
"We co-owned her mother with Jeanette Falls, and we were fortunate enough to breed the heifer with her with the help of some great friends," an emotional Mr Flemming said.
Creating history after 50 years of showing at Sydney were five generations of the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys at Westdale, via Tamworth, winning the interbreed group of three females for the ninth time in 11 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.