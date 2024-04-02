The Land
Holstein sashed Sydney interbreed supreme

Updated April 3 2024 - 7:53am, first published April 2 2024 - 5:15pm
Sydney Royal Show supreme dairy inter-breed champion Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap with Kaitlyn Wishart, Rowlands Park, Mead,Vic.
A five-year-old Holstein cow on her third lactation caught the eye of judges at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show to be sashed supreme interbreed champion on Tuesday.

