Simon Thompson retires as Premer Field Day coordinator after 25 years in the role

The Premer Field Day is always a special one for farmers throughout the seven districts that compete.
The Premer Shield and a raft of other awards are announced but the 2024 edition of the event was that little bit more special this year.
Attendees celebrated Simon Thompson who retired after 25 years of coordinating the event.
Bittersweet was a word often used to describe the retirement of the coordinator who has put in countless hours to run the event over the years.
Mr Thompson's dedication and vision have shaped the Premer Field Day into what it is today.
Everyone had something nice to say about Mr Thompson including Gordon Brownhill, Spring Ridge, who presented Mr Thompson with a framed set of photos from over the years.
Mr Brownhill made note of the immense amount of work Mr Thompson puts in to running the competition and thanked him.
"Simon, you have set an absolute foundation for the next generation," Mr Brownhill said when presenting the gift.
"This is only a small gift, but thank you very much, on behalf of all of us."
In response, Mr Thompson thanked everyone from family, to friends and sponsors for helping out along the way.
"It's been a pleasure and it's just been good fun," he said.
While Mr Thompson has stepped away from organising the Premer Field Day, he'll still be involved with the wheat competition, among other things.
Mr Thompson said the time was right to step down.
"It needs some new blood," Mr Thompson said of the field day after the presentation.
"I'm just rapt so many people turned up today.
"It's to support the community, the history of the place ... there's not a lot of them about any more. I just really hope they, and I think they will, kick it on and keep it going."
Mr Thompson was confident the younger generation will help continue the Premer Field Day, rooted in tradition since 1972, with a group of locals likely to chip in with the organisation of the event.
