The Land
Home/Markets

Corowa saleyards upgrades open for Easter

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 3 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents and spectators wont be out in the sun for big sheep breeder sales anymore, after a roof was added to the Corowa saleyards. File photo.
Agents and spectators wont be out in the sun for big sheep breeder sales anymore, after a roof was added to the Corowa saleyards. File photo.

The $11.6 million upgrades to Corowa saleyards are complete and just before Easter it was officially opened by Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture, Tara Moriarty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.