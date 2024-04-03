Corowa saleyards upgrades open for Easter

The $11.6 million upgrades to Corowa saleyards are complete and just before Easter it was officially opened by Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture, Tara Moriarty.
The 60-year-old saleyards now have a new roof to protect stock, staff and visitors from extreme weather.
The 23,662-square metre structure covers livestock pens and is the centrepiece of the $11.6 million upgrade jointly funded by the NSW Government ($10.1 million) and the Federation Council ($1.5 million).
"It's incredibly impressive," Ms Moriarty said of the redevelopment.
"The design features are incredibly important, so the roof design, the air circulation it's all been factored in, so we can protect the animals from a welfare perspective but also from a producer perspective, better care for animals means better prices, it's a win-win.
"Corowa saleyards is already one of the biggest saleyards in NSW, and the expansion will ensure it goes from strength-to-strength.
"It's important to have major hubs like this facility in our regions because they futureproof our agricultural sector, support local economies and create opportunities for training and work.
"The flow-on impacts from the upgrades benefit sheep and lamb producers, as well as the transport and logistics and the education and training sectors."
Other improvements included a water catchment system and upgraded lighting, a truck wash to provide improved biosecurity protections and a multi-purpose learning centre and admin building for localising skill pathways.
Federation Council mayor Patrick Bourke said the Corowa saleyards redevelopment project had been a significant project for council to deliver.
"This project has a strong focus on animal welfare, environmental responsibility, growth, and safety, and upon delivery will allow further future opportunities for the Corowa saleyards to be unlocked in a holistic and strategic manner," he said.
"This delivery of the new Corowa saleyards precinct will not only improve the Saleyards facility moving forward but will go a long way in supporting the resilience of our local economy and wider agricultural trading market."
Last Thursday's opening comes after Federation councillors downplayed a cost blowout in redeveloping the saleyards in December.
At the time, the Councillors had to approve an extra $151,919 being allocated for the completion of the upgrade to the livestock trading hub, saying it was an asset that delivered huge benefits for the region.
