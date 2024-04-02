The Land
Marketing co-op's direct to butcher approach paying off

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
Updated April 3 2024 - 9:19am, first published 6:58am
Harry Kemp, Tooraweenah Prime Lamb Marketing Co-Operative board member, Binnaway, with Lenora and Raymond Shipley, George's Fine Meats, Cherrybrook. Picture by Andrew Norris.
A 29-year-old co-operative developed to secure a better deal for its members has branched into direct-to-butcher consignments.

