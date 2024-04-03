Wind farm in southern NSW will cover 416 square km of farm land

More details have been released on a big wind farm development to cover 416 square kilometres of farm land north of Wentworth in NSW.
The Lake Victoria Wind Farm is a proposed by WestWind Energy which is in the early stages of building the wind farm to host 210 turbines, each with a peak "tip" height of 280 metres.
The project would be located 24km northwest of Wentworth, which is across the Murray River and about 30km downstream of Mildura.
Wentworth was once considered to host Australia's Commonwealth government, but lost to Canberra, and is today best known for the junction of the Murray and Darling rivers.
The size of the proposed turbines has caused discussion.
The nation's biggest wind farm - the giant Golden Plains wind farm is already under construction in Victoria with 215 turbines across 167 square kilometres of mostly farm land between Geelong and Ballarat.
TagEnergy has already begun construction on the first stage of Golden Plains with 122 turbines.
The first turbines have been erected there measuring 149 metres tall with 79-metre-long blades.
WestWind Energy is building Golden Plains - West, as part of the total $3 billion project.
The expected tip height of those turbines is up to 230 metres.
Near Wentworth, the Lake Victoria project will be located on 41,600 hectares of grazing and cropping land.
Installed capacity of around 1.5 GW able to provide power for about 800,000 average homes annually.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.