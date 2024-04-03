The Land
Wind farm in southern NSW will cover 416 square km of farm land

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 3 2024 - 11:00am
Another big wind farm is on the drawing board, this project near Wentworth in southern NSW will cover 416 square kilometres of farm land. Picture: WestWind Energy.
Another big wind farm is on the drawing board, this project near Wentworth in southern NSW will cover 416 square kilometres of farm land. Picture: WestWind Energy.

More details have been released on a big wind farm development to cover 416 square kilometres of farm land north of Wentworth in NSW.

