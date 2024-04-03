Confidence on display at Junior Sheep Auctioneers Competition

The next generation of auctioneering is in good hands, with students from across NSW proving their vocal chops at the 2024 Junior Sheep Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal on Tuesday.
Seven students, aged 14 to 16, took to the stage in the sheep pavilion - but the event was more about confidence than competition.
Trevor Dawson, head of agriculture at Riverina Anglican College and founder of the event, described auctioneering as "extreme public speaking".
The students had a practice run in the morning, before judge and ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin took them aside for a workshop to hone their skills and help develop their breathing techniques.
RAS vice president David Davidson also addressed the students, encouraging them to work on "relationships with everything" and cultivate a familiarity with both livestock and stock agents.
Mr Dawson said he expected the students to lift on the back of the coaching when they returned for the real thing.
And lift they did.
"The difference between the morning and the afternoon was kind of amateur to professional," Mr Dawson said.
Indigo Dawson, 15, Riverina Anglican, was awarded the blue ribbon in the advanced category.
She said she has always been "a bit of a public speaker", but came to love auctioneering after her dad encouraged her to get involved.
"It's very nerve-wracking once you first get up there, but once your first pens start you just feel really in the moment, so it gets easier," she said.
Tom Reynolds, 15, Wagga Wagga Christian College, placed second in the advanced category.
Angus Lee, 16, and Jack Rodham, 15, both Riverina Anglican, took home third and fourth, respectively.
Grace Routley, 15, St Paul's College, Walla Walla, took first place in the novice category and is set to join the advanced students next year.
"The first run with my practice I was quite nervous, I did stumble a bit because I just didn't have enough time to prepare my voice," she said.
"[This afternoon] I did some deep breathing before I went on the stage, I walked up there with a smile on my face and I just gave it my best crack."
Her father Paul, an agent himself for 30 years, described Grace as a "perfectionist" and said it was unbelievable to see his daughter on the stage.
Isaac Bennetts, 14, Riverina Anglican, went home with second place, while George McCrohon, 14, St Paul's College, Walla Walla, placed third.
Mr Baldwin said he was hugely impressed with the passion and calibre of the students.
"I was impressed with their knowledge and the way in which their technique was developing," Mr Baldwin.
"It is just natural flair - what we saw today is nothing confected. This is just young people opening up the cylinders and letting it go.
"They did show that they understand sheep, they're starting to get an idea of values, and they're getting a bit of salespersonship as well."
It was the event's second year in Sydney as part of a three year trial to establish a state final - and the first with separate novice and advanced categories.
Mr Dawson was optimistic about the competition's future.
"This is life skills that they won't realise they've got until later in life," Mr Dawson said.
"This is setting them up to be able to take on challenges and articulate themselves and think under pressure."
