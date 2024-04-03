The Land
Confidence on display at Junior Sheep Auctioneers Competition

Dakota Tait
By Dakota Tait
April 3 2024 - 12:00pm
Students take to the stage at the 2024 Junior Sheep Auctioneers Competition. Pictures by Dakota Tait.

The next generation of auctioneering is in good hands, with students from across NSW proving their vocal chops at the 2024 Junior Sheep Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal on Tuesday.

