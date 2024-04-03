Quality cattle property for up to 500 cows and calves | Video

Lucella is a quality 734 hectare (1814 acre) cattle property in the favoured Garoo district near Tamworth that has carried up to 500 cows and calves.
Located 45 minutes south of Tamworth, the Garoo district property offered by Grant Family Pastoral is regarded as being in some of the Tamworth region's best cattle producing country.
Lucella ranges from level creek flats to predominately undulating rolling hills and has a good mix of rich alluvial soils along the creek areas, ranging to fertile loams and chocolate basalt with a small portion of lighter shale areas in some of the more elevated areas.
Timbers include apple, yellow box, white box and kurrajong.
The 12 main paddocks are serviced by a laneway, which connects to new steel holding yards that feed into an excellent set of 500 head capacity steel cattle yards.
This property has huge potential for further development with improved pastures.
There is 32ha (80 acres) planted with forage sorghum.
Watered is supplied from frontages to the Sandy and Goonoo Goonoo creeks, 21 dams, and three equipped bores, which supply a reticulated trough system.
The average annual rainfall is about 785mm (31 inches).
A large majority of Lucella has been refenced with new cattle fencing in the past five years, including all of the of the internal fencing and about 75 per cent of the boundary.
New post and rail fencing also create impressive front and house paddocks.
Structural improvements include a new 36x18x5m Colorbond hay shed, a 27x21m machinery shed/workshop, and a new staff lunchroom and office.
Lucella also has a dwelling entitlement and excellent elevated home sites with water and power connected.
Marketing agent Phillip Hetherington, Garvin & Cousens, said Lucella was an opportunity to purchase a quality grazing property in a tightly held district that was for genuine sale.
"Take advantage of all the services offered within the Tamworth district that are easily accessible from this productive property. Inspections are recommended as this property will be sold," he said.
Lucella is being sold through an expressions of interest process.
Contact Phillip Hetherington, 0428 680 028, Garvin & Cousens, Tamworth.
