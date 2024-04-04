The Land
Towns' water on the improve

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 5 2024 - 5:00am
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said regional and remote communities know better than anyone else how critical it is to safeguard the quality of our water. Picture by Denis Howard
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said regional and remote communities know better than anyone else how critical it is to safeguard the quality of our water. Picture by Denis Howard

Ten rural communities are on the way to improved drinking water quality after the NSW Government announced $1.5 million in funding.

