The Land
Home/Dairy

Farmers face another uphill battle

Samantha Townsend
Hayley Warden
By Samantha Townsend, and Hayley Warden
April 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyree dairy farmer Tom Cochrane says three-day sickness has swept through about 80 per cent of his milking herd. Picture by Hayley Warden
Pyree dairy farmer Tom Cochrane says three-day sickness has swept through about 80 per cent of his milking herd. Picture by Hayley Warden

Three-day sickness is wreaking havoc among South Coast dairy herds, with farmers reporting it is the worst they have seen since 1975.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.