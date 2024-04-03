Send her down Hughie: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted across NSW

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to hit most parts of NSW from Thursday night as an east coast low brews in the state's north.
Widespread showers of 30 millimetres to 50mm are expected in the New England, Northern Rivers and northern half of the Mid North Coast regions on Thursday evening with localised falls of 70mm to 100mm possible.
Into Friday April 5, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe weather as heavy falls are expected across eastern and central NSW.
By Saturday April 6, the Illawarra and South Coast regions are expected to see heavy rainfall and strong to gale force coastal winds.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid said Moree, Glen Innes and Barraba are likely to see more rainfall with possible thunderstorms on Thursday April 4.
"We're looking at over 50mm through there, if you get a particular thunderstorm you might get somewhat more, but it is a broad area that has the possibility of catching some bigger numbers," she said.
"We're really watching Friday very carefully, looking at a lot of NSW picking up 30mm to 40mm so we're talking anywhere east of Walgett, Cobar, Hay and north of Wagga Wagga.
"We're expecting a lot of places in there to also be picking up closer to 50mm but along the coast from Port Macquaire to Batemans Bay you're looking at more like 80mm.
"As you get into the Blue Mountains and Illawarra region, you could easily be looking at over 100mm and in the Central Tablelands and lower Hunter region you could see some fairly heavy falls as well."
By Saturday April 6 Ms Reid said the Illawarra and South Coast region are expected to see 50mm to 70mm.
"Given it is wide spread rainfall that we're expecting we do need to be mindful of flash flooding but also how that water feeds into the rivers afterwards," Ms Reid said.
Independent severe weather forecaster Dennis Luke, Melbourne, said the rain "will be good for a lot of croppers and farmers."
"It will bring some growth, because even though they've got a small amount of sub-surface moisture, this will help it along," he said.
However, Mr Luke expects the falls to worsen the condition of roads across the state.
"For roads that are already damaged from previous storms earlier this year and late last year, this is only going to make things worse because there is going to be a lot of lightning and thunderstorms around," he said.
The NSW State Emergency Service has urged communities to prepare for poor weather and refrain from driving through floodwaters.
For information on warnings and advice, visit the Hazards Near Me app, which has the latest information on floods and storms.
