Angus weaner steers topped at $1480 at Cooma

With 3120 cattle, mostly Angus yarded today by Will and Vanessa Dixon, Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, Mr Dixon considered the sale "solid on the back of no rain."
"It was firm seeing as we have had a dry Easter," he said.
"And I thought it could have been $100 to $150 dearer in places than a fortnight ago.
"There was good weight in the cattle despite this dry finish and we saw heifers in the 200kg weight range sell for 500c/kg to 600c/kg, while there was good support from Dubbo for the pens of Hereford steers."
While Mr Dixon thought the market was 'solid' overall, he did quote a $150 discount for the black baldies, and a $200 discount for the pens of Herefords, even though they had the weight, breeding and condition.
"There was a top price of $1480 for the Angus weaner steers, and there was plenty of support for the weaner steers in the 300kg to 400kg range and varied from $1150 to $1200," he said.
"Well-bred lighter weight steers sold to $800."
Top price in the weaner steer pens was $1480 paid for 15 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 400kg and sold on account of R and J Hain, Cooma, while WG and MD Hampson, Nimmitabel, sold 18 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 406kg for $1420, and HGS and JR Dixon, Shannons Flat, sold 11 Rosskin-blood Angus weighing 329kg for $1280.
Judged by 'Chippy' Bollar, Cooma, the best presented pen of steers was awarded to Jim Feilen and his son Charlie, Merrigang Pastoral Co, Ando, for their pen of 24 Hazeldean-blood steers weighing 325kg and sold for $1310.
Mr Feilen has been on Hazeldean-blood for the past thirty years and has seen so no reason to change.
"It was a pretty fair sale today," he said, when offering his annual draft of calves weaned straight off their dams.
"We have very quite cattle and it showed here today, temperament is very important for us."
In the older steers, the Scarlett family, Rocky Plain, sold 17 Angus weighing 431kg for $1440, RA and RB McMahon, Adaminaby, sold 18 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 401kg for $1400 and Daryl Dwyer, Moonbah, sold 24 Billilingra-blood Herefords weighing 350kg for $1140.
"On today's market, it was a very good sale," Mr Dwyer said.
"I am very happy with the price, the steers were in good condition and they were here to be sold."
In the pens of heifers, WG and MD Hampson, Nimmitabel, topped the sale with $1030 paid for their pen of 28 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 345kg.
Other good sales included 12 Rosskin-blood Charolais heifers weighing 340kg sold by K and G Kable, Berridale, for $930, RA and RB McMahon, Adaminaby, sold 23 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 356kg for $960 and A and D Roberts, Jerangle, sold 12 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 302kg for $920.
There was very strong support from northern NSW, with buyers from Dubbo, Warren and Coonamble taking their pick, while restockers from Wagga Wagga, Albury, and Cooma competed with Victorian-based buyers from Corryong and Pakenham.
