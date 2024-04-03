The Land

Angus weaner steers topped at $1480 at Cooma

Stephen Burns
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:25pm
Jim Feilen and his son Charlie, Merrigang Pastoral Co, Ando, with their pen of Hazeldean-blood steers awarded the sash for Best Presented Pen of Steers.
With 3120 cattle, mostly Angus yarded today by Will and Vanessa Dixon, Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, Mr Dixon considered the sale "solid on the back of no rain."

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

