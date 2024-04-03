Productive Glen Innes country suited to breeding or backgrounding

Dunvegan is a large scale 2468 hectare (6100 acre) New England grazing property with multiple freehold titles located 27km north of Glen Innes.
Accessed from the New England Highway, the undulating granite grazing country benefits from both a temperate climate and a reliable average annual rainfall of 900mm (35 inches).
The sheltered grazing country at an altitude of 1000-1200m is well suited as either a breeding or backgrounding operation.
Dunvegan has undergone a significant capital works program including a new set of main cattle yards, kilometres of fencing, and the installation of on-property grids to make the property more accessible.
The recently completed main yards have a hydraulic crush, five-way drafting pound, and calf cradle.
The property also features a low traffic, all weather road that dissects the property and is an asset in the movement of livestock between the 40 paddocks.
Dunvegan has also undergone a pasture renovation program, backed by a 50 year fertiliser history, that is expected to increase the carrying capacity from the current conservative stocking rate of 750 cows on a self-replacing basis.
A clearing permit is also in place that has the potential to significantly enhance the productivity of the property.
Water is supplied from numerous dams, four creeks, running gullies, and an unequipped bore capable of producing about 4900 litres/hour.
Structural improvements include a three bedroom brick veneer homestead, several machinery and storage sheds, and three sets of cattle yards.
The property is well located to several major export feedlots, abattoirs, and regional livestock selling centres.
Dunvegan will be auctioned in Glen Innes May 17.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Birch Rural, or Jim Ritchie, 0428 490 108, Nutrien Harcourts.
