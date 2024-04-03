The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Industry adapts in new norm for meat shopping

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
April 4 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vince Heffernan who runs Moorlands Biodynamic Lamb at Dalton, started selling his produce at farmers market because he was appauled at the treatment by supermarkets.
Vince Heffernan who runs Moorlands Biodynamic Lamb at Dalton, started selling his produce at farmers market because he was appauled at the treatment by supermarkets.

When Vince Heffernan began selling his lamb at farmers markets 16 years ago there were only a handful of meat vendors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.