International varieties hold hypocotyl answer

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
April 4 2024 - 11:00am
CSIRO researcher, Matt Nelson, Perth, says losses attributed to poor canola establishment are estimated at about 100 to 200 million dollars a year. Photo supplied.
In an attempt to help farmers better tap in to soil moisture, especially during crop establishment, the CSIRO is working with international canola genetics to uncover new options.

