Couple celebrate 130 years of joint involvement with the District Exhibits

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
April 6 2024 - 5:00pm
Central District Exhibit volunteers Maureen and John Barnes, Bandon Grove, at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture by Elka Devney
It was love at first sight for retired dairy farmers John and Maureen Barnes, Bandon Grove, who met as teenagers when Maureen's father began working in the dairy next door.

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

