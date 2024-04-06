Couple celebrate 130 years of joint involvement with the District Exhibits

It was love at first sight for retired dairy farmers John and Maureen Barnes, Bandon Grove, who met as teenagers when Maureen's father began working in the dairy next door.
What started as an invitation to join the local junior farmer's club quickly blossomed into a long-lasting marriage spanning across decades.
While it was their love for dairy and living on the land that brought them together, John and Maureen also shared a deep passion for exhibiting produce.
So much so, that the couple have volunteered for 130 years between them at the Sydney Royal Show District Exhibits.
At the ripe old age of 10, John joined the Bandon Grove Junior Farmer club in November 1949.
Shortly after in 1951, the club put their first exhibit up at the Dungong Show where John was selected to attend a show technic school to learn how to stage and display work at the Maitland Showground in 1952.
A few years later, John was invited by Basil Ingram, Armidale, to help with the Central District exhibit at Sydney Royal in 1958.
Maureen, who was also a junior farmer, was asked to assist at Sydney Royal in 1960 making preserves, jams and pickles.
She has since volunteered for 64 years, serving 38 of those as Central District secretary.
Back home on the farm, John also grew maize and many of the vegetables which were part of the exhibit.
Each year, without fail, John and Maureen have travelled to Sydney Royal to help prepare the exhibit for judging.
"We've made friends for life down here, the people, the company and our team," Maureen said.
"Standing in front of the exhibits is really interesting because you meet people from everywhere."
John said he has loved being part of the Central District team for the past 66 years.
"You can't go any higher than what we're doing here, this is it," he said.
"You see people walk through the front door of the exhibits and they take two steps back because they haven't seen anything like it."
Central District has won overall first place 30 times since John and Maureen became involved.
This year, the team took home best display for their exhibit which highlighted the career journey of young people in agriculture.
Central District was also awarded runner-up in the overall competition.
When asked if John and Maureen had a favourite display, they both laughed and said there was too many to choose from.
Aged 85 this year, John and Maureen have no plans of retiring from the team anytime soon.
"We're hoping to be back next year depending on our health, but we just go with the flow," Maureen said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.