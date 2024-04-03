Woman dies after crash along regional highway

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash along a highway in the state's north.
Emergency services responded to reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree along Gwydir Highway, Long Plain, 12 kilometres east of Inverell, at roughly 2am on Thursday, April 4, police said in a statement.
"The female driver died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced."
Traffic is affected and localised diversions are in place at the intersection of Gwydir Highway and Dodds Lane and the intersection of Gwydir Highway and Elsmore Road. Check Live Traffic for the latest information.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information in relation to the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
