Draught horses out in force at inaugural national show

The Australian Draught Horse Stud Book Society (ADHSBS) held its inaugural national show in Bundanoon on March 23.
The ADHSBS was formed in 1978 by a group of like-minded people interested in breeding and promoting the Australian Draught Horse.
This horse breed was developed as a composition of all heavy horse breeds widely used in Australia.
The society's main objectives include promoting the breeding and working of draught horses throughout Australia and preserving the identity of the Australian Draught Horse.
The national show was 46 years in the making, and was open to ADHSBS classified horses and included 18 classes under the categories of led class, harness class and working class.
The nine categorised led classes enabled horses to be judged primarily on their conformation, movement, and temperament, as well as the showmanship skills of the handlers.
The supreme led Australian Drought Horse exhibit was won by Warranilla Jigsaw, owned by the Gavenlock family, Cowra.
The five harness classes included single horse in harness, two or four-wheel vehicle, pair or tandem, a team of three or more horses, single horse farm implement, pair horses farm implement and turnout class (single horse or multiple hitch), judged on presentation of the horse, harness, standard of driving, vehicle, and driver.
The working class was dominated by the junior long reining, which was won by Miss Chelsea Berzins of Marlie Draught Horse Stud, Exeter.
Miss Berzins also took home champion long rein junior.
Federal president of the ADHSSDS, John Marshall, Dubbo, was pleased to see such a strong line of horses on the day.
"We might not have had the biggest turn out for our first show, but I was very impressed with both the standard of the horses and enthusiasm around the future of this breed, which is such an integral part of Australia's history," Mr Marshall said.
