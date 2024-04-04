The Land
Mouse bait permit delay reaches parliament

By Quinton McCallum
April 4 2024 - 3:00pm
A minor use permit for ZP50 mouse baits has not yet been granted by the APVMA, leaving farmers to use a weaker version mouse experts believe is often ineffective. File picture
As seeding kicks off across the country, graingrowers are still unable to access 50 gram zinc phosphide mouse baits and the issue has made its way into the federal parliament.

