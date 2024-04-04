The Land
Adam Marshall resigns from politics after two decades

Samantha Townsend
Updated April 4 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 1:16pm
Adam Marshall resigns from politics after two decades
After 20 years in politics Adam Marshall is hanging up his hat, forcing the safe Nationals seat of Northern Tablelands to a by-election.

