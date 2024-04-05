Willandra-blood Merino ewes win Cootamundra flock ewe comp

Nine Merino flocks were judged during the two day inaugural Cootamundra Show Society Maiden Merino Ewe Competition, held on 21 and 22 March.
The event was organised by Kelli Brown, a member of the Cootamundra Show Society and Moses and Son, Wool Technical Officer based at Grenfell.
Ms Brown introduced each of the entrants and the judges as visitors were welcomed to each of the nine properties.
Judges were Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merino stud, Forbes, and Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merino stud, Reids Flat, while associate judges were Gabbie Horton, Peter Westblade scholar from Tasmania and Joe Waldon, Craig Wilson and Associates, Wagga Wagga, and current chairperson Peter Westblade Scholarship committee.
The Willandra-blood flock entered by James Burge, Windella, Cootamundra, were placed first, while Angus Brabin, Illabo, with his Poll Boonoke-blood maiden ewes was placed second and Tony Hill, Cootamundra, and his son Alex and daughter Zoe, with their Hazeldean-blood flock was placed third.
Barrick Parker, manager Greenvalley Properties, Eurongilly, received the Encouragement Award, sponsored by Stockwatch principal Fiona Shuttleworth.
Industry representatives included Hannah Anderson from Xyzovet who taking tissue samples units (TSUs) for Genomic Profiling, which was a new benchmarking tool available to the ewe comp entrants.
Martin Moses, managing director Moses and Son, Temora, provided a report on the current wool market, discussing world economics and integrity schemes, while Simon Coddington, Moses and Son, Temora, demonstrated the Te-Pari sheep handler.
Judge Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes, was very complimentary of all the flocks entered in the competition noting the many different types of Merino flocks as breeders sought to meet market conditions and seasonal difficulties.
"It was a very interesting competition where we saw producers breeding Merino sheep which were balanced for meat and wool production," he said.
"The majority were focused on the carcass and some were concentrating on their wool production.
"All of the flocks reflected the individual breeders' approach to current market conditions."
Mr Rubie said the winning flock entered by James Burge, Windella, Cootamundra, definitely stood out.
"They showed that you can breed a Merino that is productive for both carcass and wool," he said.
"They were a beautifully balanced flock, and people forget that you can have both characteristics with the Merino."
Mr Rubie said they were one of the best flocks he has ever judged during the many ewe competitions he has officiated at.
"All of the flocks showed evidence of the breeders focusing on feet and shoulders and not just figures," he said.
"It was also clear that it was important to have an outside sheep classer to class the ewes, it stood out with the leading flocks."
During the presentation evening guest speakers included Tom Shuttleworth from StockWatch who discussed worm issues, Lara Mitchell, vet with Local Land Services who discussed regional health issues currently in sheep around the district and Craig Wilson, Craig Wilson and Associates, Wagga Wagga, who reported on the recent Australian Merino Production Trial (AMPT) held at Temora.
Local stud representatives attended from Bogo Merinos, Cootamundra, Heathfield Poll Merinos, Boorowa and Grasmere Poll Merinos, Bethungra.
Chris Drum from Carmichael and Co wool brokers, Cootamundra, Jackie Thompson, Adele Smith and Abby Byrnes from Moses and Son wool brokers, Young and Temora were also present and on hand to help out on the day.
Steve Gates from Fabstock, Wagga Wagga and Kristen Frost from AWI were also amongst the attendees.
Ms Brown said it was a great two day event with plenty of positive feedback, and is looking forward to it becoming an annual event.
