The Land
Willandra-blood Merino ewes win Cootamundra flock ewe comp

Stephen Burns
April 5 2024 - 3:00pm
Winner of the inaugural Cootamundra Flock Ewe Competition - James Burge, Burge Ag, Windella, Cootamundra, with his Willandra-blood maiden ewes. Photo: Kelli Brown, Moses and Son, Grenfell.
Nine Merino flocks were judged during the two day inaugural Cootamundra Show Society Maiden Merino Ewe Competition, held on 21 and 22 March.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

