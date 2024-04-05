Murray Grey cows with calves make top money at Wodonga

A total of 2100 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday.
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $450 a head to $1105 and for an average of $905.
Steers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $750 to $1275 to average $1067, while steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $1000 to $1310 and an average of $1196.
Heavier steers more than 400kg made $900 to $1590.
Heifers weighing less than 200kg sold for $125 to $625 and an average of $479.
Heifers in the 200kg to 280kg weight range made $470 to $800 to average $721, while heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $680 to $1060 and an average of $858.
Heifers weighing 330kg to 400kg made $600 to $1190 to average $981 and heavier heifers more than 400kg sold for $1000 to $1425 and an average of $903.
Cows with calves made $850 to $1900 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1575 to $1640.
Vanguard Developments Pty Ltd sold 20 Angus steers, 494kg, for $1590.
A line of 14 Angus-cross steers, 501kg, from AC and IJ Rapsey, Tallangatta, sold for $1580. The same vendor sold 16 Hereford steers, 522kg, for $1520.
Crackenback Cattle Company, Crackenback, sold 17 Brangus steers, 405kg, for $1285.
Glencoe Pastoral Co, Holbrook, sold 30 Simmental-cross steers, 330kg, for $1275.
In the heifers JC and LG Kent, Table Top, sold 16 Angus heifers, 450kg, for $1425.
Bowran Pastoral, Tallangatta, sold 90 black baldy heifers, 464kg, for $1400.
A pen of five Blonde D'Aquitaine heifers, 459kg, from AC and NS Grant, Deniliquin, made $1300.
Liston Commodities, Boorhaman, sold four Limousin-cross heifers, 466kg, for $1260.
A line of 11 Murray Grey cows with calves from DJ and JH Gray, Jindera, sold for $1900.
Kywanna Pastoral Company, Thurgoona, sold 10 Angus cows with calves for $1610.
A small number of PTIC cows were also yarded including four Maine Anjou PTIC cows from Andrew Brunt, Jerilderie, sold for $1640.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
