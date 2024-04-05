The Land

Big step forward for Port of Newcastle

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody (inset) is pleased the port can now movwe forward after IPART determined the payment amount to extinguish liability to the NSW Government. Picture supplied by Port of Newcastle.
Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody (inset) is pleased the port can now movwe forward after IPART determined the payment amount to extinguish liability to the NSW Government. Picture supplied by Port of Newcastle.

One regulatory road block stopping planned expansion of the Port of Newcastle has been removed with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) determining the payment amount that the port make to the NSW Government to remove the financial constraints of the past 10 years and allow it to compete in the container market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.