Inverell weaner steers average $1165, heifers $875

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
A yarding of 419 weaner steers weighing between 200 and 280kg averaged 412 cents/kilo. File picture if IRLX by Simon Chamberlain
Weaner steers and heifers at Thursday's AWN Squires Inverell sale continued to hold the line, with solid demand from Queensland buyers boosted by good supplies of grass, forage oat crops and good rainfall.

