The Land

Succession planning problems, successes to be highlighted in podcast

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
April 7 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recipient Gillian Fennell.
Recipient Gillian Fennell.

A new podcast is looking to shine a light on a dark segment of the agricultural world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.