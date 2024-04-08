Tamworth Virbac Challenge Weaner sale offers 5315 weaners

Tamworth agents yarded about 5300 cattle in the Tamworth Virbac weaner sale, with a market boosted by terrific rainfalls across New England and the North West.
Queensland buyers were also influential, with large order books, and continued to make the most of quality cattle, yarding 3424 steers and 1851 heifers. The steers averaged overall $1053, while the heifer portion averaged $797.
The largest selection of steers was 1170 Angus within the 200-kilogram to 280-kilogram weight range. They were priced between 372 cents a kg and 468c/kg, averaging 424c/kg. They sold for $1290 and averaged $1098.
Black-baldy steers in the same weight range were priced between 331c/kg and 500c/kg, averaging 407c/kg. They returned a top price of $1200 and an average of $1004.
Widespread rain events across New England and the North West reduced the expected numbers drawn from the Hunter and Horton Valleys, New England, Moree, Spring Ridge, and east to Gloucester, Walcha, Woolbrook, and a wide radius of Tamworth.
There were volume buyers from Taroom and Meandarra, Queensland, Narrabri Gunnedah and local competition, along with solid demand from feeders and backgrounders.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Steve Adams said there was an increase in weight through the offering.
He said Angus cattle and their derivatives supplied the bulk of the offering and very good drafts of other British breeds.
Before the sale, commission buyers John Ferguson and Jeremy Cummings judged the champion and reserve pens in the steers and heifers.
Allan and Belinda Walker, Bellbird Park, Wallabadah, broke the tight grip of Angus cattle in recent years, winning the champion and runner-up awards with his Simmental cross steers.
"They had a heap of weight and shape and could go straight into the feedlot," Mr Cummings said.
Mr Walker said he'd used Simmental bulls in his herd of 200 European and British breed cross cows from Mala-Daki, Loomberah and the South Australian stud, Woonallee.
In the heifer section, Warner and Company, Moore Creek, had a pen of Charolais that made $1410, while John Farrar, Uralla, was runner-up with a pen of Simmental/Charolais cross heifers that sold for $1190.
Mr Adams said that a strong market trend prevailed with the impact of rainfall. The lead of the steers sold from $1190 to $1410, an increase of $180 to $300/head to recent sales, while the second drafts sold from $910 to $1180/head, up as much as $200/head. Light drafts of steers were priced between $380 and $780/head.
The second top price for the steers was a pen of Angus offered by Maria River Cattle Company that sold for $1400. Maria River won that Virbac Shield at last year's sale.
Maria River's manager, Scott Waters, said good rain last week had boosted chances for a good winter start. There was 40 mm at their Armidale property, St Helena, 20 mm at their Yarrowitch country, 25mm south of Walcha, and 30mm on their Tamworth district property.
Tony and Sharon Haling, Hillside Park, Woolbrook, winners of the first Challenge a decade ago, also had a run of 45 Texas Angus blood steers that averaged $1180.
Near neighbour, Barnaby Joyce bought a pen of the Haling and Maria River steers for his family property, Rutherglen, Danglemah. Mr Joyce said the better-quality steers would go onto Kikuyu pasture, while some of the lighter steers he bought would be held on pasture.
Steers from the Garoo district property, Ellwood sold for $1260, while Turnbull Grazing, Eulourie, Upper Horton sold steers to $1220.
Scott Swain, Peelview Pastoral Gunnedah, sold a run of 80 Angus steers that averaged $1196.
Clive and Natasha Pearson, Armidale sold two pens of Shorthorn steers, totalling 65, sired by Yamburgan, Watasanta and Southcote blood bulls for $1250.
The Powell family, Loomberah, sold a pen of 11 whiteface steers, sired by Warragundi and Raleigh bulls, for $1380 and another pen of 13 for $1130.
In the heifer section, Mr Adams said second run heifer prices were up by $160 dearer with the tops at $1180, while the top-priced pen of heifers were Charolais, described as being in 'very forward condition' made $1410, equalling the weaner steer top price.
Black baldy heifers sold for up to $1000/head and $140/head better.
A run of 25 older, not-station-mated (NSM) heifers offered by Geoff Birchnell, 3R Angus, Lloma, Loomberah made $1320.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.