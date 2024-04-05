The Land
Full clearance and bulls to four states at JAD Speckle Park

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
April 5 2024 - 7:08pm
Buyers Lashay Tricker, Jackson Marshall, 14, Nicky Reeves and Lachy Marshall, 11, of BenBullen Speckle Park, Boisdale, Vic, Amy and Justin Dickens, JAD, Yeoval, Nick Fogarty, Bowyer and Livermore, and Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
Heavy rain did not deter buyers at Amy and Justin Dickens' JAD Speckle Park sale at Yeoval on Friday, with the stud celebrating a full clearance across the bulls, stud heifers, commercial heifers and semen straws.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

