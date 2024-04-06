What a whopper! More than 10,000 weaners sell at Carcoar blue ribbon sale

The quality and condition of large lines of one-brand cattle was second to none in a record-breaking yarding of weaner steers and heifers at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, on Friday.
Elders Emms Mooney livestock manager Ben Emms, Blayney, said there were 10,777 cattle sold and it "was an absolute magnificent yarding of calves".
"It was a deadset credit to all the vendors here today; the calves really did look outstanding right through from the start to the finish," he said.
"The lead of the calves were some heavy 390kg, Karoo-blood, EU [European Union-accredited] steers that went to the feeders for $1540 a head, so just a tick under 400 cents a kilogram.
"When you got onto the lighter calves, I suppose it was around 420c/kg to 430c/kg and into the real small steers they were getting up towards 500c/kg, but it was solid right throughout the day.
"The lead of the heifers made $1310 from the Larnach family, Millah Murrah-blood heifers, EU accredited again, so ticking all the boxes.
"Across the rest of the job, there was a big run of heifers in that $850 to $1000 range and that certainly looked like some great buying, in my opinion, of some calves to put away and join in the spring."
Breaking down the sale results using Meat and Livestock Australia data, weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $585 to $855; the 200kg to 280kg pens made $775 to $1180, and those from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $1075 to $1320.
Weaner steers heavier than 330kg sold from $1160 to $1540, MLA reported.
Weaner heifers up to 200kg mostly attracted bids from $500 to $700; most of the 200kg to 280kg pens made $620 to $1120; 280kg to 330kg heifers ranged from $760 to $1310, and any heifers weighing more than 330kg sold from $1115 to $1250.
Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, sold their top pen of June/July-drop, Karoo-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1540. The pen of 83 head were EU-accredited and had an average weight of 390kg.
Tony and Annie Scott and John Reen, Karoo, Meadow Flat, sold August/September-drop, Karoo-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1470. The pen of 96 head were EU-accredited and had an average weight of 356kg.
Marcus and Tash Hadley, Traleigh, Rydal, sold August/September-drop, Karoo- and Fairview Valley-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1430. The pen of 101 head had an average weight of 339 kilograms and were judged the best presented pen of steers before the sale.
Balcomb Ag, Cudal, sold June/July/August-drop, Lawson-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1420. The pen of 87 head were EU-accredited and had an average weight of 360kg.
MD Stonestreet, Mindaribba, Newbridge, sold August/September-drop, Landfall- and Dunoon-blood, 353kg Angus weaner steers for $1405.
A and R Larnach, Somerton Valley, Rockley, sold July/August-drop, Millah Murrah-blood, EU-accredited Angus weaner heifers that tipped the scales at 177kg for $1310. They also sold 335kg same description weaner steers for $1360 earlier in the sale.
Ben and Luke Edwards, Baronia, Lyndhurst, sold July/August-drop, Millah Murrah-blood, EU-accredited Angus weaner heifers weighing an average of 200kg for $1290.
Pat and Liz Reen, Meadow Flat, sold July/August-drop, Karoo-blood, Angus weaner heifers for $1250. The pen of 15 head were EU-accredited and had an average weight of 338kg. They were also judged the best presented pen of heifers before the sale.
Colin and Melinda Bannerman, Kywarra, Blayney, sold April/June, Kywarra- and Scotts-blood weaner heifers weighing 385kg for $1150.
Woods Family Trust, Manildra, sold 26 August/September-drop, 363kg Angus weaner heifers for $1150.
The sale was conducted by Elders Emms Mooney and Nutrien Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.