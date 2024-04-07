The Land
Home/Weather

East coast flood warnings remain as NSW clean up begins

By Luke Costin and Melissa Meehan
April 7 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The clean-up has started after flooding down Australia's east coast but scores of warnings remain. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
The clean-up has started after flooding down Australia's east coast but scores of warnings remain. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Several Sydney communities have been flooded following record-breaking downpours, as southeast Queensland also braces for heavy rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.