East coast flood warnings remain as NSW clean up begins

Several Sydney communities have been flooded following record-breaking downpours, as southeast Queensland also braces for heavy rain.
Further river rises and moderate to major flooding is expected along the Hawkesbury River, northwest of Sydney, from Richmond to Pitt Town, after the week ended with 200mm across much of the catchment.
The river peaked above the major flooding level at North Richmond late on Saturday evening, albeit two metres below the peaks reached in major floods in 2021 and 2022.
More than 107 warnings were in place late on Saturday and 20 evacuation orders issued, with 32 emergency alerts still in place on Sunday morning.
Rain on Friday and Saturday caused landslips, flash flooding and a house in Wollongong to be swept into a creek. Witnesses reported seeing two people emerge from the mangled home in Mount Keira.
Investigations on Sunday will also continue into the death of a man found in water in Penrith.
The man, whose death has so far not been officially attributed to a cause, was located by a passerby about 7.30am on Saturday.
Damage assessments have begun across Sydney's northwwest and the Illawarra, where the SES says 20 properties have been impacted and six deemed non-habitable.
Disaster assistance has been announced for residents affected by the flooding in the Blue Mountains, Camden, Hawkesbury, Kiama, Liverpool, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, Upper Lachlan, Wingecarribee, Wollindilly and Wollongong areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe weather warning for the NSW south coast, saying the worst conditions have passed.
Senior meteorologist Sarah Scully said there was still a significant amount of water needing to make its way downstream and several flood warnings were still current, including the Hawkesbury River.
"We're at the tail end of this weather event with the flood conditions set to improve," she told AAP.
"There's no significant rainfall forecast over the next few days, which is good news for the recovery."
Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is forecast for the already soggy southeast Queensland and northern NSW regions.
"In that region the grounds are just so wet that flash flooding is still possible just with moderate rainfall totals so its something for the community to be aware of," Ms Scully said.
A major flood warning is in place for the usually intermittent Warrego River in the Queensland's southwest.
Flood warnings are also in place for Eyre Creek and the Weir, Balonne, Moonie and Norman rivers.
Australian Associated Press
