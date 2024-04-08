Uralla farmer embraces solar panels

About a third of Richard Munsie's 1,000 hectare farm near the NSW New England town of Uralla has been leased for what will be the largest solar farm in Australia.
For the last nine months that he's had operational solar panels on his land, he says he's reaped four times the return he'd have made using that same land to just graze sheep.
Mr Munsie is the sixth generation of his family on the land at Uralla, and he is one of a large group of neighbours who are part of the combined aggregation of close to 2000 hectares dedicated to hosting the panels.
He said it was an opportunity that was available and another way of looking at things differently.
"We can still graze our sheep under the panels, which will save the company the cost of mowing around them," Mr Munsie said.
"And that will work with me, I can move my ewes around and that will give my other paddocks a spell from grazing."
Mr Munsie said the panels create a 'micro-climate', where they shade the early morning pastures thus prolonging the effects of the dew, but also providing shade throughout the day for stock.
"In our harsh winters, the panels also protect the pastures from the frosts we get here," he said.
"And we might even be able to run more sheep due to the climate created by the panels, but will see."
The contracts are for thirty years, with a ten plus ten option, and Mr Munsie said the requirement to clean up the panels at the termination of the lease is built into the contract.
"The company have to leave the land in as satisfactory condition as is possible," he said.
Daniel Moroko is the founder of Rok Solid, a first of its kind renewable energy land acquisition agency, working between landholders and big business to secure renewable energy storage projects, to benefit farmers and says without more people like Richard who are willing to explore the options, Australia will fail to reach its targets for fully decarbonised energy transition by 2050.
"Many farmers are sitting on that land and are making in the vicinity of a million dollars a year leasing out 800 to a 1,000 hectares, while others are leasing a smaller portion, even just 20 hectares and still earning six figures," Mr Moroko says.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared "Cutting our emissions means we need more batteries and more solar panels... in a time of economic uncertainty, it's more important than ever for Australia to become a global leader in renewable energy."
Mr Moroko says more must be done to cut red tape, citing the years it's taken for the solar project in the New England region to get off the ground.
Huge growth in renewable energy projects proving lucrative for farmers
Farmers are earning upwards of $100K a year in passive income with huge demand for land for renewable energy projects as companies strive to be net zero.
Rok Solid, a first of its kind renewable energy land acquisition agency, has so far secured 4 Gigawatts (GW) of storage projects, and 800 Megawatts (MW) of solar projects over 30 individual land deals brokered across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
"There's a huge race for battery energy storage sites across the country at the moment to help states reduce demand on the grid and prevent blackouts," Rok Solid founder and Chief Executive Daniel Moroko said.
"Many farmers have big parcels of land that can be used for these sites and make in the vicinity of a million dollars a year leasing out 800 to a 1,000 hectares, while others can lease a small portion of that, even just 20 hectares and still earn six figures.
"In the past few years we've secured land which will deliver more than 4000 megawatts (MW) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) back into the grid. Including major BESS projects on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula and South Australia's Gould Creek, which are now DA approved and ready to build."
Rok Solid has also secured some 800MW of Solar farm projects, by amalgamating a number of landholders and introducing major companies like Atlas Renewables, Valent Energy, RWE and Ratch to bring these large scale projects to fruition.
"There's huge demand for land for these projects with Australia aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050."
Federal energy minister Chris Bowen has warned Australia will need to build 40 wind turbines alone a month, until 2030 to meet the government's ambitious renewable energy target.
"There's a whole-of-government approach with every state and territory having their own target timeline, even setting up renewable energy zones, but the problem is the time it's taking to get Development Applications approved," Mr Moroko said.
"We facilitate the first steps, negotiating and helping to structure land purchases and making sure landholders are rightly compensated. We are about bringing opportunities to farmers and major landholders on their terms."
Latest data from the Clean Energy Council shows there are currently 81 wind, solar, hydro and bioenergy projects under construction or due to begin around Australia, including 21 projects in NSW, 20 in Victoria and 16 in Queensland.
"A lot of farmers are skeptical and feel unsure about the process of selling or leasing part of the land to a company for a renewable project, but once they get a chance to see the various projects and have their questions answered, they actually realise this opens them up to a whole new income stream," Mr Moroko said.
"The flatter the land the better it is, but you can't just build these renewable projects in the desert, because you need the supporting infrastructure, so that's why closer to the coast is better than the middle of the country,
"Queensland is good because you traditionally have those bigger farms but as you hit the coast you have the bigger population, whereas in NSW and Victoria we are seeing a lot of these smaller scale farms."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.