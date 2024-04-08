The Land
Uralla farmer embraces solar panels

Updated April 8 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Richard Munsie at Uralla has reaped four times the return he'd have made using that same land to just graze sheep. Photo: supplied
About a third of Richard Munsie's 1,000 hectare farm near the NSW New England town of Uralla has been leased for what will be the largest solar farm in Australia.

