Rainfall, magnificent start for Golden Triangle's crop program

"We didn't need that much, but you have to take what you get," is how North Star's Simon Doolin summed up the weekend's deluge.
Falls of up to 220 millimetres of rain in the state's north west has locked in a full winter crop program for the Golden Triangle (North Star, Croppa Creek to Moree) setting growers up for a full moisture profile.
But for those wrapping up cotton defoliation, the rain has reduced picking hours as it's still too wet.
Mr Doolin, who received between 180mm and 220mm of rain at Cleveland last Friday and Saturday said it had boosted soil moisture levels to a point that would ensure a good winter crop planting.
He said they were fortunate to have all of their sorghum harvested and cotton grown under three pivots would not be damaged even thought harvest was just days away.
"It will dry out just fine," he said." It's great to top up the soil profile, which was reasonably full.
The extra moisture will result in some changes to crop rotation plans.
"We'll be looking at double-cropping opportunities with chickpeas and also barley following up our sorghum stubble," he said.
Mr Doolin said there was a narrow strip of countryside from Goondiwindi heading south that received the heavier falls.
Neighbours east and west of him only received 80mm to 100mm of rain.
"It's also been fantastic for our pastures for the cattle. Soil temperatures are still good, so we'll get enough growth to see us through the winter, and we won't have to feed," he said.
He said farmers further west will have some issues with minor flooding.
"But it's probably better to have it now before they need to plant winter crops, than have it come a month later and cause some real problems," he said.
For many growers across the Moree district, the rain was like a double edged sword.
With 60mm to more than 150mm falling across the local area, Delta Agribusiness and Crown Analytical Services agronomist Rob Long, Moree, said there was both a good and down side to the rain.
"It is pretty dismal timing because defoliation is halfway through and picking was due to start, some of the very early crops had started, but the bulk of the picking was due to kick off in two weeks time," Mr Long said.
"Picking crops in wet conditions isn't much fun, plus there is a bit of sorghum still being harvested right now.
"On the upside, it is a magnificent start to the winter crop season. With April rain everyone will be able to get through and plant every hectare.
"There will be a bit of double cropping occur on the back of this, especially in the western side of the district where they missed out on getting a crop planted last year."
Mr Long said it would top all of those moisture levels up, and as long as it did not keep raining, they were set for a phenomenal start to the winter crop season.
"With paddocks being of full profiles now, growers may review their plan and put a few wet season specialists like faba beans and canola in instead of chickpeas. Otherwise I don't see the wheat and barley areas changing," he said.
In the Macquarie Valley, CottonInfo regional extension agronomist Amanda Thomas, Warren, said there was some early cotton picked; however, a majority of growers were still in the defoliation phase.
"At the moment, people are either doing their last defoliation or they're looking to get picking, so the rain has delayed that," she said.
"Obviously, it is not ideal, but we just need those warm sunny days so it gets the opportunity to dry back it.
"We'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast, but in some cases where 40mm to 50mm was predicted, we only had 20mm, however closer to Dubbo, there was a lot more than that.
"Places closer to Dubbo and Trangie received a lot more rain than what Warren did.
"Generally, I think people will get going again this week with picking and defoliation will be starting to wrap up."
Ben and Wendy Mayne were in Tamworth early on Friday attending a weaner calf sale where their clients Tony and Sharon Haling, Hillside Park, Woolbrook were offering a large line of Texas Angus blood weaners.
Mrs Mayne said that they had returned to their property in the mid-afternoon water flowing down the Crawford Arm creek (see photograph above) and almost preventing them from getting home.
"We had about 182mm over Friday and early Saturday," she said. "We were AI-ing cattle and we didn't finish until about 8.30 that night."
Mr Mayne said the amount of water generated by the flash-flooding had caused contour banks to overflow, and "turned our road into a river bed".
"I don't know what we're going to do," he said as he discussed the erosion.
Jay McPhee, the owner of Maria River Cattle Company, and his manager, Scott Waters, were also at the weaner sale in Tamworth, where prices were lifting as news of the rain began to sink in.
Maria River Cattle Company has properties at Armidale, Yarrowitch, Walcha, and in the Tamworth district. Its falls were 40mm, 20mm, 25mm, and 30mm, respectively.
Mr Waters said the New England properties were in good shape, and this rainfall would set up a good winter.
