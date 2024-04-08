The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rainfall, magnificent start for Golden Triangle's crop program

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
April 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Doolin, Cleveland, North Star, with an overflowing rain gauge. Picture supplied by Simon and Sandy Doolin
Lucy Doolin, Cleveland, North Star, with an overflowing rain gauge. Picture supplied by Simon and Sandy Doolin

"We didn't need that much, but you have to take what you get," is how North Star's Simon Doolin summed up the weekend's deluge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.