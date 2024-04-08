The Land
Home/Cropping

High-yielding new Kikuyu lines the first in 40 years

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 8 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Post-doctoral fellow Dr Amit Singh harvesting biomass using an electric mower on a small plot trial of Kikuyu. Picture supplied by Professor Richard Trethowan
Post-doctoral fellow Dr Amit Singh harvesting biomass using an electric mower on a small plot trial of Kikuyu. Picture supplied by Professor Richard Trethowan

Promising new lines of disease-resistant and fast-growing Kikuyu, with high yields of more than 20 tonnes per hectare per year, have been identified, with hopes they will be suitable for commercialisation by 2026/27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.