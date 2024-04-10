Next crop of show announcers receive an invaluable scholarship opportunity

A door into the world of show announcing has swung wide open for two remarkable finalists in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition and the Royal Agricultural Society Rural Achiever Award.
Emily Barton, Walgett, and Joel Maguire, Parkes were announced as the 2024 Show Announcers Academy Scholarship Award recipients at the Sydney Royal Show.
Now in its second year, the Show Announcers Academy Scholarship encourages youth to embrace microphone roles and develop their public speaking skills to further their own careers or purse professional announcing opportunities.
The scholarship encompasses a lifetime subscription to the Show Announcers Academy as well as ongoing mentoring support from professional announcers such as the academy's founder and agricultural emcee extraordinaire Lyndsey Douglas.
"The Show Announcer's Academy was built to serve as a comprehensive resource hub for individuals behind the microphone at agricultural shows," Lyndsey said.
"It's all about equipping them with the confidence and expertise to articulate various events from show jumping to sheep dog trials, or explaining the attributes and history of Standardbreds, Simmentals or suffolks for example with authority.
"Additionally, it offers guidance on preparation, voice management and sponsorship promotion.
"The scholarship is a gentle tap on the shoulder for individuals who exhibit a natural poise and presence on the microphone to pursue opportunities as a compere or communicator more actively in their communities, industries and beyond."
In selecting the scholarship recipients, the judges of each competition sought presenters who exhibited great potential in the broadcast box which overlooks the entire main arena, to on-stage public speaking events.
"Each year, these programs uncover exceptional communicators who will excel as comperes and commentators at agricultural events," Lyndsey said.
"The scholarship aims to broaden opportunities for young individuals like Joel and Emily, who may not have previously contemplated pursing announcing roles.
"By fostering their natural talents and interests, we aspire to cultivate a diverse pool of knowledgeable and authentic voices at rural and agricultural events."
For Emily Barton, the opportunity to be mentored by Lyndsey comes second to none.
"To be recognised as the presenter with the greatest potential still feels somewhat surreal," Emily said.
"I have never considered my public speaking ability to be one of my greatest strengths but in saying that, I've always strived to push myself and while some opportunities come to us, I often think the greatest opportunities are those that we chase as we step out of our comfort zones.
"To be mentioned in the same sentence as Lyndsey is an absolute privilege and I can't wait to see her in her element and learn from the best in the business.
"While agriculture is what I live and breathe, I look forward to being able to harness my nerves and gain the confidence to stand up with a mic in any situation."
Joel Maguire said he was looking forward to travelling to new places, meeting people and pushing himself beyond his comfort zone.
"The scholarship will open a fair few doors that I didn't think I would be looking in," he said.
"It is a great opportunity.
"I've always looked at Lyndsey and a lot of other show announcers and seen it as a really important role in country shows and larger events.
"I think Lyndsey does an incredible job so I'm excited to have her there to get some tips to improve how I speak and come across to people.
"This opportunity will not only help me in my extracurricular activities but also inside and outside of my job."
