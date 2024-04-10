The Land
Export win for Northern Rivers rice growers

By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 10 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
Producer and consultant with The Natural Rice Co, Steve Rogers, with a crop of Sherpa variety at Tuckurimba via Lismore.
Northern Rivers rice growers will for the first time be able to organise their own arrangement for exporting under a bill that will be introduced in parliament.

