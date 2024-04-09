Going green: Yellow Tail wine producer switches to solar with 8730 panels

The Griffith company behind one of Australia's biggest selling export wine has stepped up its transition to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Casella Family Brands, which produced Yellow Tail, will today switch on the largest solar power facility in the Australian beverage sector.
The state-of-the-art facility will provide renewable electricity through a staggering 8730 solar panels, which is capable of generating 11.53 GWh of electricity per year.
It features a two-panel tracking system incorporating a smart algorithm that optimises the positioning of the solar panels to allow for maximum sun exposure and energy generation year-round.
It's not just the winery that will benefit from solar power, the facility will also power Casella Family Brands' on-site brewery.
This is expected to offset 7800 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, which is enough to meet the electricity needs of approximately 1900 Australian homes, or equivalent to planting 325,000 trees.
Casella Family Brands founder and managing director John Casella said he was proud to unveil the investment in clean electricity through the two new solar systems.
"As well as reducing our footprint, we are making a direct contribution to the Australian wine industry's GHG emissions reduction goals via the products we make and supply, as we all strive to ensure a sustainable global wine sector," Mr Casella said.
"As a family-owned business, we're committed to playing a role in ensuring the resilience of the Australian wine industry for generations to come.
"This includes investing in the regions where we operate, supporting our growers during challenging market conditions and making strategic decisions to ensure our business is set up for long-term success.
"Our Net-Zero targets directly support global climate goals, as well as those of the Australian wine industry, our global customers and distributor partners. This is also a positive step for our consumers as we know they increasingly care how the products and brands they purchase are made."
Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said the new solar farm was another signal of the recognition from Australian grape and wine businesses to act now towards a lower carbon future for all.
"We know that sustainability is an increasingly high priority for consumers, and Casella's strong actions to reduce their emissions are an extremely positive step towards the sector's emissions reduction goals," Dr Cole said.
"This is an important investment for Casella and the Riverina region and supports the broader sector's work to safeguard the future of Australian wine."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.