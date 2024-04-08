New faces named as Beef 2024 stud cattle judges

The countdown to Australia's premier beef expo is less than a month away with Beef Australia announcing the judges officiating.
A total of 1150 stud cattle representing 28 breeds will be judged from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9, culminating with the interbreed grand champions in the centre ring on Thursday, May 9 following the parade of champions at 12 noon.
Judging the interbreed grand champions will be Scott Dunlop, Dunlop Santa Gertrudis stud, Proston, Ian Galloway, Galloway Beef Genetics, Roma, and Wayne York, Karragarra Simmentals and Droughtmasters, Emerald.
Kicking off the four-day stud judging program on Monday, May 6, will be the junior competitions followed by the 78 junior led steers looked over by experienced led steer exhibitor Travis Luscombe, Toowoomba at 1pm.
On Tuesday the 260 Brahman line-up will be judged in ring one, by central Queensland cattleman Matt McCamley, Lancefield M Brahmans, Dululu, from 7.30am,
Starting at 8am in ring two will be the 128 Brangus to be judged by US judge PJ Budler. Mr Budler will then officiate over the 26 Ultras from 2.30pm and four Wagyu nominated at 3.30pm.
The Simmental breed will be on display from 8.30 in ring three when central Queensland cattleman Andrew Olive, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan, officiates over 69 head.
Mr Olive will continue in ring 3 and judge the Gelbvieh at 1.30pm with 22 head parading.
Renown NSW judge Grame Hopf, Tweed Valley, will give his commentary in ring four, starting with 86 Angus cattle at 8.30am followed by the 10 South Devon judged at 1pm and the seven Square Meaters at 2pm.
Santa Gertudis breeder, David Greenup, Rosevale, Jandowae will judge the 55 Shorthorns in ring five, at 9am, while Peter Falls, Malton Shorthorns, Finley, NSW will then tackle the 55 Speckle Park exhibits at 12pm.
Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera, will tackle the two Red Poll exhibits at 9am, followed by the four Heritage Angus, 37 Australian Lowline, and two Greymans in ring six.
Scott Hann, Truro Herefords, Bellata, NSW will continue in ring six and judge the 16 Blonde D'Aquitaine in ring six at 1.30pm.
Wednesday morning from 8am 210 Droughtmaster exhibits will paraded before Andrew Raff, Raff Angus, King Island, while Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria, will sort through the 110 Charolais exhibits in ring two from 9am.
NSW Angus stud breeder Erica Halliday, Walcha, will judge the 103 Santa Gertrudis exhibits in ring 3 from 9am, followed by 13 Red Angus cattle at 2pm.
In ring 4 starting at 9am Santa Gertrudis breeder Rick Greenup, Greenup Eidsvold, Station, Kumbia, will sort through the 100 Braford exhibits nominated.
Following the Brafords at 2pm the 33 Hereford exhibits will parade before international judge Jack Ward, Kansas, USA.
Ring five will be a hive of activity with the 31 Fleckvieh judged by Grame Hopf at 9.30am, followed by 21 Murray Grey judged by Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, Western Australia, at 11.30am, while the 12 Romagnolas will be judged by Shane Bishop, Garglen Brahmans, Moura, at 12pm, and Paraguan beef industry leader Dario Baumgarten will judge 21 Senepol at 2pm.
David Bondfield, Bondfield Agriculture, Dalveen will take control of ring 6 judging the 35 Charbray at 9.30am and the 49 Limousin at 12.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.