Ringside as Winx filly sets new Australian record

By Virginia Harvey
Updated April 8 2024 - 9:05pm, first published 9:04pm
The yearling filly that sold for $10 million at Inglis Easter Yearling Saleout of Winx by Pierro led by groom Paddy Sheehan. Picture by Virginia Harvey
After being born and raised at Coolmore Stud in the Upper Hunter Valley, the first live foal born to former mighty Australian racemare Winx graced the auction ring at the prestigious time-honoured Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale and fetched an eye-boggling $10 million this afternoon.

