The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Road network groaning under funding pressure

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 10 2024 - 8:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving on bitumen is a luxury that rural Australia cannot afford. So what is the solution?
Driving on bitumen is a luxury that rural Australia cannot afford. So what is the solution?

Mounting costs to maintain rural roads in the face of extraordinary wet weather will force a re-think on the reality of providing the essential service, say leaders in local government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.