The Land
Home/Rural Life
Free

Cattle paraders shine in Kempsey Show arena

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 9 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 90 paraders lined up for Kempsey Show's cattle competition in one of the strongest junior show programs on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.