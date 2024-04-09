Cattle paraders shine in Kempsey Show arena

Around 90 paraders lined up for Kempsey Show's cattle competition in one of the strongest junior show programs on the Mid North Coast.
Cultivate Ag's Bailey Whitton took out the top gong as the grand champion parader in what was described as a tough competition.
Kempsey Show cattle steward Gavin Saul said Kempsey had a strong junior competition due to the calibre of teacher and program organisers.
"It would be one of the biggest ag show paraders in the region because it's a good ag-based community," Mr Saul said.
"It's a good breeding ground for students who have gone on and done well at larger competitions.
"The judge said there was a good line up of steers and heifers and good quality carcase cattle that will be going to Wingham Beef Week in a month."
Judge was Alastair McLaren, Comboyne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.