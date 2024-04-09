The Land
The power of the wand: boosting profit by identifying poor performers

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
April 9 2024 - 7:00pm
Veterinarian Tim Gole, For Flocks Sake, Dubbo, with his Gallgaher stick reader. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
A Dubbo veterinarian has encouraged producers to consider how to make the most of electronic identification (eID) and explained how a stick reader alone can improve efficiencies on farm.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

