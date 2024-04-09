The Land
Yanco student nabs parader champion

Andrew Norris
Andrew Norris
April 9 2024 - 3:39pm
RAS Youth Show champion parader, Dominic Edwards, Brisbane, with judge, Hannah Powe, Cargo.
In just his third year of showing, Dominic Edwards has taken out the RAS Youth Show beef parader champion.

