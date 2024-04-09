The Land
Runaway sheep sheds fleece after three years 'on the lam'

By Eliza Spencer
April 10 2024 - 6:00am
A sheep found wandering the streets of Woodstock has undergone a dramatic transformation, shedding just over 10 kilograms of wool after three years on the run.

