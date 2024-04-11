Finding what works for your farm is key when buying automatic equipment

The importance of software and hardware integration, having a well-designed leadup, and recognising there were trade-offs for each machine were some of the main pieces of feedback following a sheep handler and drafter demonstration day recently.
Hosted by MerinoLink, the field day took producers to three properties around Bathurst to see different machines being used on farm, which included Prattley, BreedElite, Clip-Ex and Te Pari.
The latter two had been used in commercial operations for several years while the Prattley and BreedElite models were brought in especially for the field day.
MerinoLink vice president Rich Keniry, Cumnock, said the event was designed for producers to chat to other growers - and not just sales representatives - about the pros and cons of their machine.
"There's so many options on the market and I wanted growers to ask grower questions," he said.
Mr Keniry had prefaced the day by highlighting there would always be trade-offs between different brands.
He advised growers to aim for a machine that was capable of doing 80 per cent of what they needed, as it was unlikely one would manage everything.
Producers also needed to be aware of how a model would work within their own operation, particularly when it came to ensuring sheep would flow through, he said.
The importance of software integration was another important point raised by producers, he said.
Most brands had improved compatibility over the years between wands, indicators, or drafting equipment, he said, but producers still needed to be aware of what could and couldn't work together.
The day had been well received and MerinoLink was looking to hold more demonstration days around Dubbo and Wagga Wagga, he said.
Avenel Merinos stud principal Col McCrabb, Wanganella, attended the field day and went on to buy a three-way Prattley drafter based on what he saw.
He made the trip to Bathurst especially for the event and said the advice about finding a machine that did 80pc of what was required was the most helpful.
His operation, which included the stud and a commercial enterprise, had been using Roberson handlers for a few years, particularly for foot trimming the rams.
However, he said the auto drafter would work best for his existing setup.
"There were a few features I liked," he said.
"One of the things was the gates opened a certain way and don't need extra width to open up, whereas some of the others when they opened the gate up, it goes outside the line of the actual drafter."
"Another thing with some of the handlers, even if you're drafting them, the sheep still get grabbed.
"I like the Prattley and the way they just ran in."
He used a Tru-Test XR5000 indicator and wand, which was set up to be used with Prattley equipment, he said.
He expected to have the drafter in the next month and would set it up at the end of his drafting race without having to modify anything.
