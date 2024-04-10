The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cutting road rebuilding costs

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said a dollar used for betterment, can save $10 in recovery.
Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said a dollar used for betterment, can save $10 in recovery.

The damage to roads after the severe flooding of the Central West in 2022 was significant with four shire councils still working hard to get them back to where they were.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.