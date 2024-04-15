What's needed from WoolPoll?

With the Australian Wool Innovation WoolPoll being conducted between September and November this year, it is time for woolgrowers to weigh up the pros and cons of the past three years of reduced revenue for AWI after having dropped the wool levy rate at the previous wool poll.
ACM Agri hopes to garner some insight into whether producers feel this has worked, or been detrimental to the progress of their industry.
Have your say on what you think the levy should be and what AWI could be doing better in our ACM Agri WoolPoll survey.
Questions are being asked about the efficacy of AWI's marketing with some growers asking if a change of direction is needed, while others have even questioned if the reduction in the levy was a mistake.
AWI CEO John Roberts has said the messaging around this year's WoolPoll would be simpler as in the past there had been significant reserves to draw upon which is not the case anymore.
