Former Woolworths boss to offload prime grazing country | Video

Glencoe is 3236 hectare (7966 acre) South West Slopes property featuring a central valley with creek flats running to rolling hills and an estimated carrying capacity of 18,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Located in the Taylors Flat district about 50km north east of Boorowa and 80km south east of Cowra, the low cost production grazing property is set up for both sheep and cattle.
Glencoe is being offered by the Simons family, with the country bought by former Woolworths chief executive Paul Simons in 2020.
The country comprises of mainly alluvial soils with granite and deep red loams and is backed by a solid fertiliser history.
The pastures are a combination of improved phalaris, rye grass and sub clover in the valley country, in addition to native species including microlaena, danthonia and red grass as well as strong sub clover content.
Timber includes yellow and red box, kurrajong, and stringy bark.
The 35 main paddocks are serviced by an extensive laneway system.
Watere is supplied from a creek, 22 dams, three equipped bores, tanks and troughs, and numerous springs. The average annual rainfall is 675mm (26.5 inches).
Infrastructure includes a 2017-built raised board, four stand shearing shed with attached partly-undercover ProWay steel sheep yards that are equipped with a Tepari four sheep handler, scales, and a covered double drenching race.
The steel cattle yards have a head bale and offer excellent loading facilities for both sheep and cattle.
There is also a three bay machinery shed and workshop, bunded chemical room, storage sheds, two hay sheds, six silos, and underground grain pits.
Glencoe has two main homesteads in addition to staff and guest accommodation.
The three bedroom, two bathroom Glenalban homestead is set in established gardens with sweeping lawns, trees and a tennis court. There is also a granny flat.
The four bedroom Currawidgee homestead is also set in established gardens with sweeping lawns and trees.
Marketing agent Richard Gemmell, Elders, said Glencoe was a highly productive livestock grazing enterprise suited to sheep, cattle and pasture production.
"Glencoe is very well fenced and watered, supported by high quality working infrastructure which includes a new shearing shed and yards, machinery sheds, grain and fodder storage, and first class accommodation," Mr Gemmell said.
The property is being offered on a bare or on a walk in, walk out basis.
Glencoe is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes with Elders on May 15.
Contact Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, and Stewart Murphy, 0427 363 118, Elders.
