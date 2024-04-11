The Land
New national vendor declarations for harvesting rangeland goats in 2025

April 12 2024 - 5:00am
The new NVD will come into effect on January 1. File picture by Rebecca Nadge.
National vendor declarations required to move harvested rangeland goats (HRG) will be updated from January 1 next year, although it will still be possible to move goats without an electronic identification tag in some instances.

