New national vendor declarations for harvesting rangeland goats in 2025

National vendor declarations required to move harvested rangeland goats (HRG) will be updated from January 1 next year, although it will still be possible to move goats without an electronic identification tag in some instances.
The NVD changes were discussed on Tuesday in a webinar delivered by the Sheep and Goat Traceability Task Force and hosted by Integrity Systems Company and the Goat Industry Council of Australia.
Goat Industry Council president, John Falkenhagen, said the definition of a harvested rangeland goat had not changed, but producers looking to trade would first need to apply for livestock production assurance accreditation.
The next step was to apply for the new LPA harvested rangeland goat module, which would be assessed by the relevant state department.
Mr Falkenhagen said the accreditation would allow producers to use the new NVD.
With the correct permit, moving harvested rangeland goats directly from the property they were captured, or from a registered goat depot, to an abattoir for slaughter would not require an eID tag, he said.
Moving rangeland goats from one property to another, to a saleyard or show, or via an in-person or on-property auction would require an eID tag, he said.
Any case of movement would still need to be recorded on the NLIS database within two days.
"Like you do now, every three years you'll do your LPA accreditation. The LPA for HRG will link into that cycle," he said.
He said the council was working with Integrity Systems to finalise the new module and with SafeMeat to complete the NLIS standards for sheep and goats.
