Wedded bush bliss for Ken and Bec Miall in Batlow

Ken Miall always wanted to get married as close to the Australian bush as possible and lucky for him, his wife Bec Miall, nee Hyams, knew just the place.
The boy from Moonbi and the girl from Batlow were married on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Hyams' picturesque family farm, Guevgeli, in Batlow.
The farm has been with the Heatley/Hyams family since the early 1950s.
Bec was brought up on the property and her parents, Jen and Barney Hyams, to this day still live at Guevgeli which overlooks the glorious Gilmore Valley.
The location made the already incredibly special day that much more so for the newly married couple.
"We both love it so much up in Batlow," Bec said of the town which is roughly 110 kilometres south east of Wagga Wagga.
"It's such a beautiful place and holds many memories for myself.
"It was so special inviting everyone to the farm in the little hidden town of Batlow."
The ceremony and reception had a number of beautiful touches intertwined throughout.
Ken's old work dog, Bindi, had a special role.
Bindi acted as the ring bearer for the couple while Bec and Ken also rode into the reception on their horses, Billy and Rosie.
Bec was riding in the sidesaddle of Ken's Nan, Enid Clark.
It was given to Enid as a gift for her first wedding anniversary on June 6, 1971, by her late husband Ken Clark.
Ken was riding in his Pop's old stock saddle, adding another thoughtful element to the occasion.
The couple - who had their first date at the Magpies Nest in Wagga Wagga late in January of 2021 and now live on the outskirts of the regional city - were surrounded by their loved ones at the wedding.
Friends and family travelled from as far as Germany and Canada for the big day as well as from all over the east coast of Australia.
The bridal party was made up of some of Bec and Ken's nearest and dearest.
Bec's bridesmaids were Rachel Kirkman, Sarah Hyams, Emily Hyams and Ellouise Roberts while Ken's groomsmen were Robert Wiltshire, Ben Hart, Eric Miles and Mike Barlow.
Ken and Ben built the arbour, with some help from Bec's dad Barney, while Mike, with his business Royal Media Co Tamworth NSW, served as one of the photographers on the day.
Chloe Mitchell, Taken By Mitch, was also on hand to capture photos while makeup was done by Ella Pearce, The Collective, Tumut, and Amber Williams was the celebrant.
Meanwhile, Rachel Dean, Hair By Rachel - Hazel and Stone Hair Studio, Wagga Wagga, did the hair and the flowers were provided by Laurel Hill Flower Farm, Laurel Hill.
If you have been married, let us know everything about your big day and we'll feature the news in The Land.
All you have to do is fill out the form below with all the details of your exciting news or, if the form isn't loading properly, you can click right here to open the form in another tab.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.